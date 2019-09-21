Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $34.51. 19,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther bought 900 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,162. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

