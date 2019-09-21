MetaMorph 24-Hour Volume Tops $34,867.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $546,463.00 and approximately $34,867.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.05459936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027843 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,341,551 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

