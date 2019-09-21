Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $400,945.00 and approximately $1,217.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00210394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.01221264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

