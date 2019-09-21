McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCKS opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.75. McKay Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

In other news, insider Tom Elliott sold 6,509 shares of McKay Securities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £15,165.97 ($19,817.03).

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

