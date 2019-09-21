Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 20.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.39. 4,925,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,603. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $161.12 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.02.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

