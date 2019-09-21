Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.36% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,858,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.9% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 133,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,292 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.