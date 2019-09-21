Matchpool Hits Market Cap of $211,410.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $211,410.00 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00210446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.01221424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

