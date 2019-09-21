Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Williams Capital

Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of MTDR opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 253,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 207.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

