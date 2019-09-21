Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $266,853.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $266,853.00 and $51,284.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.02153679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00061624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.