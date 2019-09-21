MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,231. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 351,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

