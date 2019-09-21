Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.16 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Tokenomy. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00210298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.01226244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018266 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020942 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,044,149 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bithumb, OKEx, Upbit, Tokenomy, AirSwap, OTCBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDAX, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

