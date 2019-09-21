Loki (LOKI) Trading Up 110.8% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Loki has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $118,194.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 110.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,061.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.02160511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.05 or 0.03119951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00735349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00731227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00060835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00478986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,864,874 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

