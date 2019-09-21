Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.74. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

