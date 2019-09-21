Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €190.64 ($221.68).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €177.80 ($206.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €170.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €167.52. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.