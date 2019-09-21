Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.30 and last traded at $104.69, 849,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 507,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.22 per share, with a total value of $397,276.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,976.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

