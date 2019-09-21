Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,423 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $64,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,502,000 after buying an additional 128,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 33.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 812.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 469,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

