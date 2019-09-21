Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

