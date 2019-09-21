Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after buying an additional 278,921 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $25,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,874,000 after buying an additional 147,056 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.43. 587,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,897. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

