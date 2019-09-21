LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 9,210 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

