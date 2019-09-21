Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.10.

KURA stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $745.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.59. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

