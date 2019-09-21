Kryll Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Kryll has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,834.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.01220745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018629 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,239,580 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.