KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

