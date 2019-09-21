Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.17 ($46.71).

ZAL stock opened at €39.75 ($46.22) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.43.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

