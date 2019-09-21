KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 168,324 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 97,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,166,000 after acquiring an additional 525,793 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the second quarter worth $17,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 5.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,168 shares of company stock valued at $535,536. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

