Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 144.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Cha purchased 56,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $957,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 145,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,550 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

