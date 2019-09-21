Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given New GBX 4,390 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,135 ($54.03) to GBX 4,390 ($57.36) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

LON:JDG opened at GBX 3,735 ($48.80) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,463.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,220.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.