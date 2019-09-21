Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given New GBX 4,390 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,135 ($54.03) to GBX 4,390 ($57.36) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
LON:JDG opened at GBX 3,735 ($48.80) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,463.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,220.68.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
