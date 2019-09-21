JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €14.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.50 ($16.86).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

