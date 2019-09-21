Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

