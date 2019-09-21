Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,604,000 after buying an additional 1,973,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after buying an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,434. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

