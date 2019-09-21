John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to report $508.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.20 million and the highest is $510.00 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $481.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NYSE:JBT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 302,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $127.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

