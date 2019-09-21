Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Jeld-Wen comprises approximately 2.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 2.67% of Jeld-Wen worth $56,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.09. 7,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

