Jefferies Financial Group Lowers JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR CORP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JSCPY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of JSR CORP/ADR stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.31. JSR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. JSR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts anticipate that JSR CORP/ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

JSR CORP/ADR Company Profile

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

