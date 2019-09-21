Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €69.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.30 ($99.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.60 ($92.56).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME opened at €63.02 ($73.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €91.74 ($106.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.