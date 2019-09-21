Jane Street Group LLC Sells 410,422 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,422 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,529,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,102,000 after buying an additional 433,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 138,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

