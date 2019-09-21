Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 137,025 Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 126.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,025 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.58% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UST. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 3.5% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

UST stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 40,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,110. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

