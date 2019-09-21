Jane Street Group LLC Has $31.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.97. 209,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.