Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548,968 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 133,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 4,892,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,663. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

