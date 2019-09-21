J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

NYSE JAX opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.72. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 580.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J Alexanders during the second quarter worth $113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 26.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

