iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 151,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,625. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

