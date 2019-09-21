iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Increased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 154,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.77. 533,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $129.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.