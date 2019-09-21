Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.4% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,052.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $62.71. 718,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,511. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

