Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.44.

INVH stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 226.09%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,561,892 shares of company stock worth $1,030,401,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

