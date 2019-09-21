Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 2,375.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,060,000.

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 277,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

