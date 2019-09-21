Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCK stock remained flat at $$21.34 during trading on Friday. 176,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,150. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.