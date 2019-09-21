InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IHG. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of IHG opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
