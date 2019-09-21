Insider Selling: John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) Insider Sells £40,765.56 in Stock

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) insider Luciana Germinario sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £40,765.56 ($53,267.42).

Shares of LON:JLG opened at GBX 357.20 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. John Laing Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

JLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on John Laing Group from GBX 451 ($5.89) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target (down previously from GBX 451 ($5.89)) on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.80 ($5.55).

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

