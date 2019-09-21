Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $25.13.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

