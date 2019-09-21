Ignition Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $68,270.00 and $98.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002863 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00146972 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.10 or 0.99042987 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001873 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

