IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. IES has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IES by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IES by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at $751,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 156.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.