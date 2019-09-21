IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. IES has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.75%.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
