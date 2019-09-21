Hydrogen (HYDRO) Market Capitalization Tops $20.53 Million

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, BitForex and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00209570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.01223367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018441 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, IDAX, BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex, DEx.top, Token Store, Fatbtc and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.